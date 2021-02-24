How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech
JOHANNESBURG - On Wednesday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced a raft of changes for South African consumers and businesses during his Budget Speech for 2021.
One of the most unpopular increases with South Africans is excise taxes on alcohol and cigarettes.
Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins. In spite of calls from the alcohol and tobacco industry to ease excise duties on booze and tobacco, government plans to raise them by 8% for 2021/22.
LIVE BLOG: Tito Mboweni's 2021 Budget speech
"It is clear that excessive alcohol consumption can lead to negative social and health outcomes. Consumers do react to price increases, and higher prices should lead to lower consumption of alcohol products with positive spinoffs," Mboweni said during his speech, which began at 2pm.
Here's a breakdown of what that means for your buying power:
- a 340ml can of beer or cider will cost an extra 14c
- a 750ml bottle of wine will cost an extra 26c
- a 750ml bottle of sparkling wine an extra 86c
- a bottle of 750 ml spirits, including whisky, gin or vodka, will increase by R5.50
- a packet of 20 cigarettes will be an extra R1.39c
- 25 grams of piped tobacco will cost an extra 47c
- a 23 gram cigar will be R7.71 more expensive.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39198944_alcohol-drinks-on-a-bar-in-a-restaurant.html
More from Business
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.Read More
No tax increase: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods
'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.Read More
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us
Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world?Read More
Mboweni unveils R2 trillion Budget, focus on vaccine rollout, efficient spending
With the ravages of COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns eroding an already shaky economy, the Finance Minister and his team at Treasury have a particularly hard task this year.Read More
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!'
Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games.Read More
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?
It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.Read More
Kumba Iron Ore reports record earnings: 'We're confident in terms of the future'
It's thanks to global demand and a quality product - The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi.Read More
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank
The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.Read More
Peters: Werksmans law firm was also appointed irregularly at Prasa
She said she understood that the investigations were important to chase wrongdoers, but the board was committing another wrong.Read More
Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that
Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?
It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.Read More
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck
CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February.Read More
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)
Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".Read More
No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme
Qiniso van Damme talks about her journey on The Bachelorette SA and what kind of a partner she is looking for.Read More
Complete this short survey to join the PrimeConnect community
We would like to get your contact details and some information about you, it’s a once off thing.Read More
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: Warning signs and how to identify them
Clinical psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and Survivors of Loved Ones Suicide founder Joy Chiang shed more light on the matterRead More
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up
Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
There is never failure, only lessons - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng
The UCT vice-chancellor says there's a silver lining in the lockdown crisis that is forcing universities to re-align.Read More
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go
'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle.Read More
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1
Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.Read More
More from Local
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.Read More
No tax increase: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods
'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine budget: Contingency allocation remains under Treasury control
Wits School of Governance's Professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the vaccine roll-out plan budget allocations.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Tito Mboweni delivers 2021 Budget Speech at 2pm
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to focus on the financing of government’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
[LISTEN] Why children are not vaccinated first for Covid-19
Epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha says from their data, children currently make up 9% of all the reported cases.Read More
Mboweni unveils R2 trillion Budget, focus on vaccine rollout, efficient spending
With the ravages of COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns eroding an already shaky economy, the Finance Minister and his team at Treasury have a particularly hard task this year.Read More
Saftu’s Andre Adams & another member arrested during march to Parliament
Saftu members are marching to Parliament on Wednesday ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech at 2 pm.Read More
Government should feed people instead of changing names, says caller Karen
702 callers express their view on the names of cities and airport changes announced by the Department of Arts and Culture.Read More
Uber class action: 'If Uber acts as an employer then drivers deserve protection'
Attorney Zanele Mbuyisa says drivers are entitled benefits according to SA labour laws and that is why they are going to court.Read More
998 COVID-19 infections recorded in SA and 263 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says that the fatalities have increased the death toll to 49, 413.Read More