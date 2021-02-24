Covid-19 vaccine budget: Contingency allocation remains under Treasury control
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni allocated R10.3 billion to fund the Covid-19 vaccination programme to protect the population against the virus in the next two years.
Mboweni delivered the 2021/2022 budget in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
John Perlman speaks to Wits School of Governance social security systems administration chair Professor Alex van den Heever about the allocations.
They have an allocation for vaccine expenses, that is direct cost of vaccines and buying them which is about R10 billion which they put aside.Professor Alex van den Heever, Social security systems administration chair - Wits School of Governance
Then they have a contingency allocation roughly the same amount which is not necessarily an allocation that is why is it a contingency amount.Professor Alex van den Heever, Social security systems administration chair - Wits School of Governance
It is an allocated provision for any other expenses that may relate to the vaccine strategy. So that means that contingency allocation stays under the control of the National Treasury unless there is some compelling need to allocate it.Professor Alex van den Heever, Social security systems administration chair - Wits School of Governance
