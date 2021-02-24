2021 BUDGET: Social grant adjustments
More from Local
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets
The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.Read More
2021 BUDGET: Allocation for health
R6.5 billion will be allocated to the National Department of Health to buy and distribute the vaccine dose.Read More
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.Read More
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods
'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine budget: Contingency allocation remains under Treasury control
Wits School of Governance's Professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the vaccine roll-out plan budget allocations.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Tito Mboweni delivers 2021 Budget Speech at 2pm
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to focus on the financing of government’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
[LISTEN] Why children are not vaccinated first for Covid-19
Epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha says from their data, children currently make up 9% of all the reported cases.Read More
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech
Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins.Read More
Mboweni unveils R2 trillion Budget, focus on vaccine rollout, efficient spending
With the ravages of COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns eroding an already shaky economy, the Finance Minister and his team at Treasury have a particularly hard task this year.Read More
Saftu’s Andre Adams & another member arrested during march to Parliament
Saftu members are marching to Parliament on Wednesday ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech at 2 pm.Read More