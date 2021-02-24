Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
2021 BUDGET: Social grant adjustments Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced minor increases to social grants when he delivered his Budget Speech. 24 February 2021 8:39 PM
2021 BUDGET: Allocation for health R6.5 billion will be allocated to the National Department of Health to buy and distribute the vaccine dose. 24 February 2021 8:34 PM
View all Local
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
SIU to investigate tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize's associates Daily Maverick, Scorpio investigative journalist Pieter Louis Myburgh reflects on alleged tender awarded to Digital Vibes. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
DATE SET: Zuma and French arms company Thales trial to finally begin on 17 May Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma reflects on the upcoming trial of the former president and the arms company. 23 February 2021 12:54 PM
View all Politics
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years. 24 February 2021 7:39 PM
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world? 24 February 2021 7:15 PM
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
View all Business
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
Jerusalema Challenge: Is this just a dance or an advert? If the latter, you PAY Entertainment lawyer Dumisani Motsamai says payment for synchronisation is pretty normal within the laws governing copyright. 24 February 2021 1:44 PM
[WATCH] What do you call last slice of bread? TikTokers give hilarious answers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 February 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Woman jumping into frozen pool to save dog goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 February 2021 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

2021 BUDGET: Social grant adjustments

24 February 2021 8:39 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Social grants
child grants
finance minister tito mboweni
#BudgetSpeech2021

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced minor increases to social grants when he delivered his Budget Speech.



24 February 2021 8:39 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Social grants
child grants
finance minister tito mboweni
#BudgetSpeech2021

More from Local

Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets

24 February 2021 8:42 PM

The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 BUDGET: Allocation for health

24 February 2021 8:34 PM

R6.5 billion will be allocated to the National Department of Health to buy and distribute the vaccine dose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital

24 February 2021 7:39 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods

24 February 2021 7:17 PM

'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine budget: Contingency allocation remains under Treasury control

24 February 2021 4:43 PM

Wits School of Governance's Professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the vaccine roll-out plan budget allocations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] Minister Tito Mboweni delivers 2021 Budget Speech at 2pm

24 February 2021 3:30 PM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to focus on the financing of government’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Why children are not vaccinated first for Covid-19

24 February 2021 3:25 PM

Epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha says from their data, children currently make up 9% of all the reported cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech

24 February 2021 2:46 PM

Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni unveils R2 trillion Budget, focus on vaccine rollout, efficient spending

24 February 2021 2:02 PM

With the ravages of COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns eroding an already shaky economy, the Finance Minister and his team at Treasury have a particularly hard task this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saftu’s Andre Adams & another member arrested during march to Parliament

24 February 2021 1:46 PM

Saftu members are marching to Parliament on Wednesday ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech at 2 pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mboweni unveils R2 trillion Budget, focus on vaccine rollout, efficient spending

Local Business

Government should feed people instead of changing names, says caller Karen

Local

SIU to investigate tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize's associates

Politics

EWN Highlights

Swifambo boss Mashaba admits to paying ANC R80mln from Prasa tender

24 February 2021 8:32 PM

Tito Mboweni's 2021 Budget at a glance

24 February 2021 8:11 PM

First vaccines delivered under global Covax scheme

24 February 2021 7:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA