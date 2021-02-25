110 COVID-19 fatalities and 1,862 infections recorded
One hundred and ten people have died from COVID-19 complications bringing the number of fatalities to 49, 523 since the start of the pandemic last year.
South Africa has recorded 1,862 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 507, 448.
The country's recovery rate remains steady at 94% with 1, 422, 622 people having recuperated.
The total number of vaccines administered is 41, 809 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 507 448 the total number of deaths is 49 523, the total number of recoveries is 1 422 622 and the total number of vaccines administered is 41 809. pic.twitter.com/fSuGPvaBDT— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 24, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 24 February.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 24, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/26e94CzZ6f
