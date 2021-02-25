[WATCH] Woman removes her g-string, uses it as mask leaves everyone confused





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: What do you call last slice of bread? TikTokers give hilarious answers

Woman removes her g-string, uses it as mask leaves everyone confused

After a woman became angry because she was asked to wear her mask, she decided to use her g-string as a mask, leaving social media confused.

Watch this video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: