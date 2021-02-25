Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane
National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane says government wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs.
He adds that the country's budget is a fine balancing act and government is forging ahead with its intention to cut the Public Sector Wage Bill.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mogajane reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni 2021 budget speech which he delivered in Parliament on Wednesday.
We need to grow the economy because as much as we can and freezing of public servants wages is simply not enough.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
