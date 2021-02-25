Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:12
Feedback on a distressed call we took yesterday from Mama Grace
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mama Grace
John - Lay Preacher
Sister Phuti Ramushu - Manager of the Department of Health's Out Reach Team for Zone C
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - Damien Mander Akashinga update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Damien Mander
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows -Impersonation Fraud
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Manie van Schalkwyk - Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention Service
Today at 14:07
Advice - DIY / Personal Finance
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nic Haralambous
Today at 15:10
Opener/speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Eskom and what was said in the budget speech
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:05
What is the latest regarding the expropriation bill?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zenande Booi - Land and Accountability Research Centre
Today at 16:10
Your walk of shame horror story
The Flash Drive
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 Testing centre drives the tourism and entertainment capital of our country to tick again as it aids industries to fully re-open JM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Quirke - Founder of Health Passport Worldwide
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 16:55
Moratorium on new operating licences to ensure sustainability of metered-taxi industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:05
VBS liquidator looks to claw back the money by suing KPMG for R864-million By Pauli Van Wyk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Australia passes new law which forces Google and Facebook to pay for news content
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Today at 17:45
Albert Grundlingh about Slabbert book
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Grundlingh - Author
Today at 18:09
Anglo American shows recovery in its second-half production
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:13
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:23
Woolworths posts its first interim profit increase in five years and paints a bleak picture for SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Today at 18:26
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:38
Distell half year profits jump by 14%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle : Finding the right support around you to build a side hustle. Friends, family, colleagues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:08
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
2021 BUDGET: Sin taxes Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced increases to sin taxes when he delivered his 2021 Budget Speech. 25 February 2021 12:51 PM
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family. 25 February 2021 12:08 PM
110 COVID-19 fatalities and 1,862 infections recorded The Health Department cites that the deaths have increased the death toll to 49, 523 since the beginning of the pandemic. 25 February 2021 6:27 AM
View all Local
Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni 2021 budget speech. 25 February 2021 9:01 AM
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
SIU to investigate tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize's associates Daily Maverick, Scorpio investigative journalist Pieter Louis Myburgh reflects on alleged tender awarded to Digital Vibes. 24 February 2021 1:03 PM
View all Politics
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years. 24 February 2021 7:39 PM
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world? 24 February 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman tracks down hot guy using his backpack but people think its creepy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman removes her g-string, uses it as mask leaves everyone confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
Jerusalema Challenge: Is this just a dance or an advert? If the latter, you PAY Entertainment lawyer Dumisani Motsamai says payment for synchronisation is pretty normal within the laws governing copyright. 24 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love

25 February 2021 12:08 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Tumi Morake
Comedy
acting
Hanging Out With Clement

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family.

Tumi Morake has grown into one of South Africa's most sought after comedians.

Morake has wowed audiences in the UK, Canada, Ghana, Australia, Zimbabwe, Botswana to name a few countries.

Not only is she a comedian, but she is also an actress and a radio personality.

Tumi Morake hangs out with Clement Manyathela and speaks about her childhood, family life and career.

RELATED: 'I treat every show as my last,' says Dr JJ Tabane on being fired, his new gig

I learnt about comic timing in drama school. I have always known I have a sense of humour but I didn't know I have comic timing.

Tumi Morake, Comedian and media personality

I am so used to being in a space where a lot of guys dominate, I grew up with a lot of male cousins so testosterone doesn't scare me.

Tumi Morake, Comedian and media personality

Morake says she enjoys both acting and doing comedy.

I love performance, I love acting. My first love is acting but I don't do enough of it so I do stand-ups.

Tumi Morake, Comedian and media personality

In 2017 Tumi was in hot water when she used a bicycle-and-bully analogy to explain apartheid.

Morake says that the incident taught her to stop being afraid of her voice.

It also taught me that in certain spaces you really do need to prove who you are before you speak from the heart.

Tumi Morake, Comedian and media personality

Listen to the full interview below...




25 February 2021 12:08 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Tumi Morake
Comedy
acting
Hanging Out With Clement

More from Local

2021 BUDGET: Sin taxes

25 February 2021 12:51 PM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced increases to sin taxes when he delivered his 2021 Budget Speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

110 COVID-19 fatalities and 1,862 infections recorded

25 February 2021 6:27 AM

The Health Department cites that the deaths have increased the death toll to 49, 523 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets

24 February 2021 8:42 PM

The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 BUDGET: Social grant adjustments

24 February 2021 8:39 PM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced minor increases to social grants when he delivered his Budget Speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 BUDGET: Allocation for health

24 February 2021 8:34 PM

R6.5 billion will be allocated to the National Department of Health to buy and distribute the vaccine dose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital

24 February 2021 7:39 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods

24 February 2021 7:17 PM

'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine budget: Contingency allocation remains under Treasury control

24 February 2021 4:43 PM

Wits School of Governance's Professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the vaccine roll-out plan budget allocations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] Minister Tito Mboweni delivers 2021 Budget Speech at 2pm

24 February 2021 3:30 PM

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to focus on the financing of government’s efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Why children are not vaccinated first for Covid-19

24 February 2021 3:25 PM

Epidemiologist Dr Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha says from their data, children currently make up 9% of all the reported cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets

24 February 2021 8:42 PM

The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech

24 February 2021 2:46 PM

Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?

23 February 2021 8:08 PM

It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck

23 February 2021 9:48 AM

CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)

22 February 2021 8:11 PM

Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme

22 February 2021 3:23 PM

Qiniso van Damme talks about her journey on The Bachelorette SA and what kind of a partner she is looking for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Complete this short survey to join the PrimeConnect community

22 February 2021 1:02 PM

We would like to get your contact details and some information about you, it’s a once off thing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teen Suicide Prevention Week: Warning signs and how to identify them

19 February 2021 7:16 PM

Clinical psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and Survivors of Loved Ones Suicide founder Joy Chiang shed more light on the matter

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up

19 February 2021 4:17 PM

Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There is never failure, only lessons - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

19 February 2021 2:49 PM

The UCT vice-chancellor says there's a silver lining in the lockdown crisis that is forcing universities to re-align.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane

Politics

Mboweni unveils R2 trillion Budget, focus on vaccine rollout, efficient spending

Local Business

110 COVID-19 fatalities and 1,862 infections recorded

Local

EWN Highlights

UPDATE: Sandton licensing dept operations resume after protesters disperse

25 February 2021 12:23 PM

SAA flight en route to Belgium to collect second batch of J&J COVID-19 vaccines

25 February 2021 11:13 AM

Alcohol, tobacco industries 'shocked' as prices hiked on booze, cigarettes

25 February 2021 10:50 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA