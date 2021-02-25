Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love





Tumi Morake has grown into one of South Africa's most sought after comedians.

Morake has wowed audiences in the UK, Canada, Ghana, Australia, Zimbabwe, Botswana to name a few countries.

Not only is she a comedian, but she is also an actress and a radio personality.

Tumi Morake hangs out with Clement Manyathela and speaks about her childhood, family life and career.

RELATED: 'I treat every show as my last,' says Dr JJ Tabane on being fired, his new gig

I learnt about comic timing in drama school. I have always known I have a sense of humour but I didn't know I have comic timing. Tumi Morake, Comedian and media personality

I am so used to being in a space where a lot of guys dominate, I grew up with a lot of male cousins so testosterone doesn't scare me. Tumi Morake, Comedian and media personality

Morake says she enjoys both acting and doing comedy.

I love performance, I love acting. My first love is acting but I don't do enough of it so I do stand-ups. Tumi Morake, Comedian and media personality

In 2017 Tumi was in hot water when she used a bicycle-and-bully analogy to explain apartheid.

Morake says that the incident taught her to stop being afraid of her voice.

It also taught me that in certain spaces you really do need to prove who you are before you speak from the heart. Tumi Morake, Comedian and media personality

Listen to the full interview below...