Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love
Tumi Morake has grown into one of South Africa's most sought after comedians.
Morake has wowed audiences in the UK, Canada, Ghana, Australia, Zimbabwe, Botswana to name a few countries.
Not only is she a comedian, but she is also an actress and a radio personality.
Tumi Morake hangs out with Clement Manyathela and speaks about her childhood, family life and career.
I learnt about comic timing in drama school. I have always known I have a sense of humour but I didn't know I have comic timing.Tumi Morake, Comedian and media personality
I am so used to being in a space where a lot of guys dominate, I grew up with a lot of male cousins so testosterone doesn't scare me.Tumi Morake, Comedian and media personality
Morake says she enjoys both acting and doing comedy.
I love performance, I love acting. My first love is acting but I don't do enough of it so I do stand-ups.Tumi Morake, Comedian and media personality
In 2017 Tumi was in hot water when she used a bicycle-and-bully analogy to explain apartheid.
Morake says that the incident taught her to stop being afraid of her voice.
It also taught me that in certain spaces you really do need to prove who you are before you speak from the heart.Tumi Morake, Comedian and media personality
Listen to the full interview below...
The UCT vice-chancellor says there's a silver lining in the lockdown crisis that is forcing universities to re-align.Read More