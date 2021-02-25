Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula
Clement Manyathela spent an hour talking to Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Police and Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
They tackled subjects such politics, fear of needles, friendship with Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and criticism of the African National Congress.
My political opponents are not my enemies, my enemies are those who want to destroy my country. I don't like the Democratic Alliance and what it stands for but John Steenhuisen is not my enemy.Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport
Julius Malema and I are friends, I can declare that he is my friend. We meet from time to time. We do engage but we rarely discuss politics when we are together. The friendship has been battered but it is still durable.Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport
I am lucky that my life has been very private. Even my family is very private. Your energy cannot be determined by the amount of criticism you receive. I take criticism kindly unless it becomes abuse.Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister - Small Businesses Development, Acting Minister in the Presidency
On the accusation that she is always looking very serious, Ntshavheni says the opposite is true.
Actually, I am the last person to be serious. I am naturally a very jovial person but not as charismatic as Razzmatazz ([Mbalula).Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister - Small Businesses Development, Acting Minister in the Presidency
Mbalula bemoaned the fact that he has previously defended things he shouldn't have and says the African National Congress (ANC) is not beyond criticism. He also touched on lessons learnt from the late ANC Youth league president Peter Mokaba.
Why does he block people on Twitter? Mbalula says now and then he goes on an unblocking spree.
The people I block are those who are rude.Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport
Listen below for the full interview...
