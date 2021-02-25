Does your sanitiser have the right alcohol percentage? SABS has new guidelines
The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) has set new standards for alcohol-based hand sanitisers in South Africa, with amendments to the minimum concentration of active ingredients and a list of banned solvents.
Jodi Scholtz, lead administrator at the SABS, has more on this.
This is in response to greater consumer awareness and also to those manufacturers who are beginning to produce sanitisers.Jodi Scholtz, Lead administrator - South African Bureau of Standards
The previous standards didn't have a percentage alcohol requirement and the new standard has now catered for that. The national standard is 490 and it will have the name of the manufacturer, product use, single or dual use, what you are going to do with the product, storage information.Jodi Scholtz, Lead administrator - South African Bureau of Standards
There is a list of banned solvents.
Some of the solvents that have been used are like acetone, methanol, methylated spirits. These are not allowed to be used. We do recommend ethanol, isopropanol, or n-propanol as the main ingredients.Jodi Scholtz, Lead administrator - South African Bureau of Standards
The SABS sign is important. People can go to our website. There is a list of approved manufacturers they can purchase from.Jodi Scholtz, Lead administrator - South African Bureau of Standards
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108864889_close-up-of-a-woman-using-rubbing-alcohol.html
