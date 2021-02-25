Does your sanitiser have the right alcohol percentage? SABS has new guidelines

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
[Property Feature] Is it a good idea to invest in the SA property market?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Elke Brink
Today at 17:20
Australia passes new law which forces Google and Facebook to pay for news content
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher - Stuffmagazine.
Today at 17:45
Albert Grundlingh about Slabbert book
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Albert Grundlingh - Author
Today at 17:53
CapeTalk brings you Moonstruck 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Africa Melane
Today at 18:09
Anglo American shows recovery in its second-half production
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:13
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:23
Woolworths posts its first interim profit increase in five years and paints a bleak picture for SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Today at 18:26
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:38
Distell half year profits jump by 14%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle : Finding the right support around you to build a side hustle. Friends, family, colleagues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:08
JSE annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - LinkedIn, why, how, when should you use it?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Personal Finance implications of the budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Online booking system always crashing,' says Marlboro driving schools group The association spokesperson Mmereia Legodi explains why they embarked on protest action on Thursday morning. 25 February 2021 4:20 PM
Find out how impersonation fraud increased by 337% South African Fraud Prevention Service executive director Manie van Schalkwyk says people should check their credit record often. 25 February 2021 3:50 PM
Does your sanitiser have the right alcohol percentage? SABS has new guidelines SABS administrator Jodi Scholtz says solvents such as acetone, methanol, methylated spirits should not be used. 25 February 2021 2:44 PM
View all Local
Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is naturally a very jovial person but not as charismatic as Razzmatazz (Fikile). 25 February 2021 1:30 PM
'Govt wants to destroy alcohol industry and boost illicit market with 8% hike' National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane says the industry is disappointed by tax increase on alcohol. 25 February 2021 1:23 PM
Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni 2021 budget speech. 25 February 2021 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years. 24 February 2021 7:39 PM
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
View all Business
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family. 25 February 2021 12:08 PM
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman tracks down hot guy using his backpack but people think its creepy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman removes her g-string, uses it as mask leaves everyone confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
Jerusalema Challenge: Is this just a dance or an advert? If the latter, you PAY Entertainment lawyer Dumisani Motsamai says payment for synchronisation is pretty normal within the laws governing copyright. 24 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion
Does your sanitiser have the right alcohol percentage? SABS has new guidelines

25 February 2021 2:44 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
South African Bureau of Standards SABS
sanitisers
Sanitiser
Jodi Scholtz, lead administrator at the SABS

SABS administrator Jodi Scholtz says solvents such as acetone, methanol, methylated spirits should not be used.

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) has set new standards for alcohol-based hand sanitisers in South Africa, with amendments to the minimum concentration of active ingredients and a list of banned solvents.

Jodi Scholtz, lead administrator at the SABS, has more on this.

This is in response to greater consumer awareness and also to those manufacturers who are beginning to produce sanitisers.

Jodi Scholtz, Lead administrator - South African Bureau of Standards

The previous standards didn't have a percentage alcohol requirement and the new standard has now catered for that. The national standard is 490 and it will have the name of the manufacturer, product use, single or dual use, what you are going to do with the product, storage information.

Jodi Scholtz, Lead administrator - South African Bureau of Standards

There is a list of banned solvents.

Some of the solvents that have been used are like acetone, methanol, methylated spirits. These are not allowed to be used. We do recommend ethanol, isopropanol, or n-propanol as the main ingredients.

Jodi Scholtz, Lead administrator - South African Bureau of Standards

The SABS sign is important. People can go to our website. There is a list of approved manufacturers they can purchase from.

Jodi Scholtz, Lead administrator - South African Bureau of Standards

Listen below for the full interview...




25 February 2021 2:44 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
South African Bureau of Standards SABS
sanitisers
Sanitiser
Jodi Scholtz, lead administrator at the SABS

