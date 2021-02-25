Find out how impersonation fraud increased by 337%





The South African Fraud Prevention Services (SAFPS) has revealed that impersonation fraud has increased by 337% in 2020.

Impersonation fraud is the act of a criminal impersonating another person by stealing their identity and then opening accounts in their name.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says many people find out that their identity has stolen when they go to get credit.

The South African Fraud Prevention Service executive director Manie van Schalkwyk says if the consumer is not someone who applies for credit regularly, they find out after a long time about the fraud.

I think it is so important for consumers to check their credit bureau profile. People don't check it until they need it. People should check it twice a year and make sure everything is correct. Manie van Schalkwyk, Executive director - South African Fraud Prevention Service

The credit bureaus hold a significant amount of data. Manie van Schalkwyk, Executive director - South African Fraud Prevention Service

What is also at play is that employees that work at home don't necessarily have the same securities on our computers that we would have at work and the fraudsters know that. Manie van Schalkwyk, Executive director - South African Fraud Prevention Service

