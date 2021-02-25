'Online booking system always crashing,' says Marlboro driving schools group
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department in Sandton is fully operational following a protest that took place in the morning.
The department confirmed that people were held against their will by protestors.
John Perlman speaks to Marlboro Driving Schools Association spokesperson to find out why they embarked on the protest.
We have been introduced to the online system for booking drivers license and learners license. At the end of the day, it doesn't work for us.Mmereia Legodi, Spokesperson - Marlboro Driving Schools Association
Every time we go on the system it crashed and that affects our businesses.Mmereia Legodi, Spokesperson - Marlboro Driving Schools Association
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39464660_woman-hands-typing-on-laptop-tablet-and-red-wine-outdoors-in-cafe.html?downloaded=1
