As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion
Distell Group says its profit jumped over 14% to R1.44bn in the six months ending 31 December 2020, in the face of the alcohol sales bans during lockdown.
The producers of popular local brands like Savanna and Klipdrift say this is thanks to strong sales in the rest of Africa and international markets.
RELATED: Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO
Group CEO Richard Rushton breaks it down on The Money Show.
This has been a very good performance all-round... despite the lockdowns where we had 22% of our trading days effectively banned.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
There was a breakout performance from our African business which grew volumes and revenue in the range of 20% on the prior year. And then our international business delivered a really strong performance with revenue growth of just under 15.5%.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
This was the result of a lot of efforts... our teams have shown immense resilience and responsiveness notwithstanding the bans and the lockdowns we've had to endure in South Africa.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
Two years ago Distell was servicing around 9,000 outlets in Africa, excluding SA.
Today, the number of customers stands at 57,000.
We think there are about a quarter of a million customers out there that we should be calling on going forward, given our portfolio of wine, spirits and ready-to drink ciders.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
There is risk on the continent but, nonetheless, we're very optimistic about the prospect.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
He adds that Distell does rely on its South African home base for exports, for the moment at least.
Rushton also responds to the news of the 8% excise tax hike on alcohol announced in the 2021 Budget.
The increase was much steeper than any of us anticipated. It came off the back of what we thought was a pretty productive conversation with Treasury around the size of the excise burden already on all three categories - beer, spirits and wine.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
Nonetheless we're a business that plays across categories... so we're pretty well positioned to deal with whatever excise tax increases are thrown our way.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
For more from the Distell CEO, take a listen:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_87295373_hands-clinging-alcohol-drink-glasses.html
More from Business
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing'
Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini.Read More
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth'
Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore.Read More
Strong recovery for 2nd half of 2020 sees Anglo American weather a tough year
'I am immensely proud of how our team of more than 95,000 people across Anglo American pulled together' says CEO Mark Cutifani.Read More
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets
The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.Read More
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.Read More
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods
'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.Read More
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us
Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world?Read More
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech
Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins.Read More
Mboweni unveils R2 trillion Budget, focus on vaccine rollout, efficient spending
With the ravages of COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns eroding an already shaky economy, the Finance Minister and his team at Treasury have a particularly hard task this year.Read More
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!'
Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games.Read More
