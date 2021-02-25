Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing'





Woolworths Holdings has released its interim Group results for the 26 weeks ended 27 December 2020.

It reported 6% growth in half-year turnover, with a 60% increase in headline profit.

However, Woolworths decided not to declare an interim dividend (from close to 90c in 2019).

Woolworths Food sales grew by almost 11%.

The online food division contributed 2.2%, jumping by over 158% with the expansion of delivery options.

Woolworths says it's started the repositioning of its fashion business, where performance remains disappointing.

South African fashion, beauty and home sales fell by 11%.

Online sales grew by just over 118%, contributing 4% to local sales.

The economic outlook for South Africa is bleak, with the consumer under significant strain says Group CEO Roy Bagattini.

We've come a long way... In the context it's a good performance. Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

What we're particularly pleased about is the fact that we've really strengthened the balance sheet significantly. Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

Woolworths is set to build on its online capabilities he says.

It's also important that the company resumes paying dividends to reward shareholders going forward.

I think online is where the consumer is and where we need to be. Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

