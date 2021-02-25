Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth'
Insurance Group Discovery Limited reported a 10% drop in interim profit for the six months ended 31 December 2020.
It fell to R1.875 billion from R2.078 billion for the previous half-year period.
Exchange rate volatility caused normalised headline earnings to decrease 1% to R2,284 million says Group CEO Adrian Gore.
"Total new business rose 8% to R10 920 million and growth potential for the Group remains high, with its emerging and new businesses contributing strongly to the performance."
RELATED: Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO
Arabile Gumede interviews Gore on The Money Show.
It's a very tragic and difficult environment, but I think there is hope around the vaccine...Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
From a business perspective we actually had a very good six months. The operating profit of the Group is up around 19%; our new businesses are coming through strongly; our Covid provisions have proved to be prudent...Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
We very prudently hedged all of our exposure so that where capital is needed it's available.Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
I think most businesses that survive and thrive will be much stronger coming out of the pandemic.Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
Gore says the trends spawned by the pandemic are a crucial factor.
"The focus on health and resilience, the move to digital, the importance of purpose in business - all of this very much fits with our business model."
Listen to the interview below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth'
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
