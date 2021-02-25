France working on sharing vaccines with African countries
French President Emmanuel Macron has called on European countries to donate 4 to 5% of Covid-19 vaccines to the poorest countries.
France is also calling for transparency and regulation on the prices charged by pharmaceutical companies to avoid higher prices for Africa.
John Perlman speaks to French Ambassodor Aurélien Lechevallier to find out more.
We are trying to accelerate the delivery of vaccines with our African partners because we feel it is taking too long.Aurélien Lechevallier, French Ambassador
The European Union negotiated with the pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines so we will try to have other European colleagues on board. It will be an assistance programme.Aurélien Lechevallier, French Ambassador
Listen to the full interview below...
