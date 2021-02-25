4 years & R86m later, Tembisa residents beg govt to open unfinished school
JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Tembisa are appealing to government to open the new Mayibuye Primary School, saying their children were at high risk of contracting COVID-19 because of the dilapidating state of the temporary school.
In 2015, the Gauteng government promised to build a new school that will accommodate 1,200 leaners.
Construction began in 2017 but to date, the school is yet to be opened with the Department of Infrastructure saying there were a number of stumbling blocks including structural changes, which would now require more money.
So far, more than R86 million has been spent.
Nearly five years later and more than R86 million spent, the school in Tembisa remains unfinished.
There have been promises after promises with the Gauteng government giving different explanations.
Residents said learners had been accommodated in containers that were falling apart.
“We are unhappy about the school being incomplete, we are not impressed with the school. We have not heard from government since and my children have to travel long distances,” one parent said.
The originally planned date to hand over the school to the Department of Education was January 2020 but the date had to be postponed.
Infrastructure department spokesperson Bongiwe Gambu said: “The school has not been opened yet because the construction has not been complete and the reason for this is the change of scope that has been requested by the Gauteng Department of Education.”
However, the Democratic Alliance believes this is a result of poor planning.
This article first appeared on EWN : 4 years & R86m later, Tembisa residents beg govt to open unfinished school
