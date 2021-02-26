144 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,676 infections have been recorded





One hundred and forty-four people have died from COVID-19 complications bringing the number of fatalities to 49, 667 since the start of the pandemic last year.

South Africa has recorded 1,676 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 509, 124.

The country's recovery rate remains steady at 94% with 1, 424, 401 people having recuperated.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 52, 647 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

