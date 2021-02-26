[WATCH] Teacher teaching her kindergarten class daily affirmations goes viral





Teacher teaching her kindergarten class daily affirmations goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a teacher teaching her kindergarten class daily affirmations has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Kiss your smart, smart brain!”

This Ohio kindergarten teacher does daily affirmations (and fist pumps) with her children to start the day! 💥

🎥itsmoniquesworld pic.twitter.com/GrbUgx6kE4 — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) February 25, 2021

