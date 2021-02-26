Let's await outcome of Digital Vibes forensic audit - Health Department DG





Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has welcomed the investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into a tender issued by his department to a company linked to his associates.

The SIU initiated the investigation after it received a formal complaint regarding the tender to Digital Vibes.

A Daily Maverick report indicated that Mkhize’s former spokesperson Tahera Mather is one of the people who scored consultancy jobs from Digital Vibes.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Department of Health Director-General Dr Sandile Buthelezi says they are cooperating with the SIU.

For now, we just want to request that we allow the investigation to finish. We have told our guys that they need to move faster as this is a matter of public interest, this is state money. Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General - Department of Health

Let us allow the objective view on this specific contract that we are discussing, let us allow an objective view from the forensic auditors to then say in the first place you were not supposed to outsource this and so forth. Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General - Department of Health

The minister in any government department is not involved in any procurement process. Dr Sandile Buthelezi, Director-General - Department of Health

