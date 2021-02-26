NPA still studying judgment that found Bongani Bongo not guilty of corruption

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Moonstruck Musical Medley
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:09
Can NGO jobs help solve SA’s unemployment crisis?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Treasury’s decision to cancel Section 12J investments “throwing the baby out with the bathwater”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dino Zuccollo - chairman at 12J Association of South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Seeds of Kindness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Este Schoeman - Founder of Seeds of Kindness | este@alchemiigroup.com
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance He said no one was above the law, including former President Jacob Zuma, who has defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing t... 26 February 2021 5:15 PM
Relief funds are not for running ECDs - Minister Lindiwe Zulu Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives an update on the relief funds for early childhood development centres. 26 February 2021 4:15 PM
I didn't have failure, I had setbacks - Mbhazima Shilowa Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa talks about failure and the setback he has faced. #UpsideOfFailure. 26 February 2021 3:35 PM
View all Local
NPA still studying judgment that found Bongani Bongo not guilty of corruption National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila weighs in on the Western Cape High Court ruling. 26 February 2021 12:59 PM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is naturally a very jovial person but not as charismatic as Razzmatazz (Fikile). 25 February 2021 1:30 PM
View all Politics
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore. 25 February 2021 7:27 PM
View all Business
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family. 25 February 2021 12:08 PM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Teacher teaching her kindergarten class daily affirmations goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 February 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Family fulfil dad's final wishes by throwing his ashes into pub drain Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 February 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Woman tracks down hot guy using his backpack but people think its creepy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

NPA still studying judgment that found Bongani Bongo not guilty of corruption

26 February 2021 12:59 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Corruption
NPA
ANC MP Bongani Bongo

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila weighs in on the Western Cape High Court ruling.

Western Cape High Court on Friday cleared former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo of corruption.

Bonga was accused of trying to derail a parliamentary inquiry into Eskom back in 2017.

RELATED: 'I, Bongani Bongo, have not benefited or taken any money from a project'

He allegedly offering a bribe to Eskom inquiry evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara in October 2017.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson in Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila to unpack the ruling.

We have noted the judgment by the Western Cape on the matter and are in the process of studying that judgment. And we will consider our options after doing that.

Eric Ntabazalila, Regional spokesperson in Western Cape - National Prosecuting Authority

Listen below to the full conversation:




26 February 2021 12:59 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Corruption
NPA
ANC MP Bongani Bongo

More from Politics

He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance

26 February 2021 5:15 PM

He said no one was above the law, including former President Jacob Zuma, who has defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing to appear before the Zondo commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner

25 February 2021 8:43 PM

'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula

25 February 2021 1:30 PM

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is naturally a very jovial person but not as charismatic as Razzmatazz (Fikile).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt wants to destroy alcohol industry and boost illicit market with 8% hike'

25 February 2021 1:23 PM

National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane says the industry is disappointed by tax increase on alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane

25 February 2021 9:01 AM

National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni 2021 budget speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods

24 February 2021 7:17 PM

'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU to investigate tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize's associates

24 February 2021 1:03 PM

Daily Maverick, Scorpio investigative journalist Pieter Louis Myburgh reflects on alleged tender awarded to Digital Vibes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DATE SET: Zuma and French arms company Thales trial to finally begin on 17 May

23 February 2021 12:54 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma reflects on the upcoming trial of the former president and the arms company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

With difficulties of COVID-19, I am very relieved by matric results - Lesufi

23 February 2021 7:53 AM

GDE MEC thanked the educators, the SGBs as well as parents who allowed their children to come to school during a pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that

23 February 2021 7:00 AM

Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance

Local Politics

Weather update: Severe storm and hail reported across SA

Local

Relief funds are not for running ECDs - Minister Lindiwe Zulu

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng SAHRC plan urgent meeting to probe why Tembisa school not complete

26 February 2021 5:26 PM

Certification of PI accused of murdering top cop Charl Kinnear under scrutiny

26 February 2021 4:19 PM

Angry Gauteng driving school operators protest at licensing stations

26 February 2021 4:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA