NPA still studying judgment that found Bongani Bongo not guilty of corruption
Western Cape High Court on Friday cleared former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo of corruption.
Bonga was accused of trying to derail a parliamentary inquiry into Eskom back in 2017.
RELATED: 'I, Bongani Bongo, have not benefited or taken any money from a project'
He allegedly offering a bribe to Eskom inquiry evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara in October 2017.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson in Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila to unpack the ruling.
We have noted the judgment by the Western Cape on the matter and are in the process of studying that judgment. And we will consider our options after doing that.Eric Ntabazalila, Regional spokesperson in Western Cape - National Prosecuting Authority
Listen below to the full conversation:
