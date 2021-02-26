'Is racism okay if you are a seasoned journalist and under pressure?'
A picket by Not In My Name is taking place at eNCA in Hyde Park after eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger was accused of racism.
This follows her actions during the Budget Speech on Wednesday. She is at the centre of a media storm due to a video of her interviewing white politicians without their masks on while she requested several black political leaders to keep heirs on.
eNCA has issued a statement - and there's a backlash to that - saying Dentlinger's action was not racially motivated or had malicious intent.
Not In My Name secretary-general Themba Masango has more on this.
The statement released by Norman Munzhelele and John Bailey was the main reason we decided to come here, picket and demand to see management and get answers from them.Themba Masango, Secretary-general - Not In My Name
Are they saying to us racism is okay if you are under pressure? Are they saying to us racism is okay if you have a producer speaking in your ear, then you can whether to be racist or not? Is racism okay if you simply tell management that you meant well?Themba Masango, Secretary-general - Not In My Name
Is racism okay you are a seasoned journalist and have been working for many years? Does it mean if you're a good journalist you can't be racist?Themba Masango, Secretary-general - Not In My Name
It is really a pathetic statement that they released and we are here to demand an apology from them and find out what corrective action they are going to take against the perpetrator of this violent act towards the people of South Africa.Themba Masango, Secretary-general - Not In My Name
On personal threats that Dentlinger has received as a journalist and as a woman, Masango said they condemn such acts and that one does not have to be crude or crass to make a point.
We are against such stunts. That is why we have here in a very disciplined, peaceful and destructive manner. Management has come down and we have been in discussions.Themba Masango, Secretary-general - Not In My Name
We are completely against going against the person of the person, especially in a malicious, vile and evil manner. However, that does not say that one must not account for their racist tendencies.Themba Masango, Secretary-general - Not In My Name
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance
He said no one was above the law, including former President Jacob Zuma, who has defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing to appear before the Zondo commission.Read More
Relief funds are not for running ECDs - Minister Lindiwe Zulu
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives an update on the relief funds for early childhood development centres.Read More
I didn't have failure, I had setbacks - Mbhazima Shilowa
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa talks about failure and the setback he has faced. #UpsideOfFailure.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa in a Q&A session with Sanef
The engagement is part of the president’s ongoing dialogue with different sectors of society.Read More
Weather update: Severe storm and hail reported across SA
The South African Weather Services has issued a severe warning for severe thunderstorms in most parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga.Read More
Let's await outcome of Digital Vibes forensic audit - Health Department DG
Dept of Health Director-General Dr Sandile Buthelezi says they are cooperating with the SIU in investigating tender irregularities.Read More
144 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,676 infections have been recorded
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 52, 647 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner
'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.Read More
4 years & R86m later, Tembisa residents beg govt to open unfinished school
Nearly five years later and more than R86 million spent, the school in Tembisa remains unfinished.Read More
France working on sharing vaccines with African countries
French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier explains how they are planning on getting vaccines for African countries.Read More