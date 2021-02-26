'Is racism okay if you are a seasoned journalist and under pressure?'





A picket by Not In My Name is taking place at eNCA in Hyde Park after eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger was accused of racism.

This follows her actions during the Budget Speech on Wednesday. She is at the centre of a media storm due to a video of her interviewing white politicians without their masks on while she requested several black political leaders to keep heirs on.

eNCA has issued a statement - and there's a backlash to that - saying Dentlinger's action was not racially motivated or had malicious intent.

Not In My Name secretary-general Themba Masango has more on this.

The statement released by Norman Munzhelele and John Bailey was the main reason we decided to come here, picket and demand to see management and get answers from them. Themba Masango, Secretary-general - Not In My Name

Are they saying to us racism is okay if you are under pressure? Are they saying to us racism is okay if you have a producer speaking in your ear, then you can whether to be racist or not? Is racism okay if you simply tell management that you meant well? Themba Masango, Secretary-general - Not In My Name

Is racism okay you are a seasoned journalist and have been working for many years? Does it mean if you're a good journalist you can't be racist? Themba Masango, Secretary-general - Not In My Name

It is really a pathetic statement that they released and we are here to demand an apology from them and find out what corrective action they are going to take against the perpetrator of this violent act towards the people of South Africa. Themba Masango, Secretary-general - Not In My Name

On personal threats that Dentlinger has received as a journalist and as a woman, Masango said they condemn such acts and that one does not have to be crude or crass to make a point.

We are against such stunts. That is why we have here in a very disciplined, peaceful and destructive manner. Management has come down and we have been in discussions. Themba Masango, Secretary-general - Not In My Name

We are completely against going against the person of the person, especially in a malicious, vile and evil manner. However, that does not say that one must not account for their racist tendencies. Themba Masango, Secretary-general - Not In My Name

