Weather update: Severe storm and hail reported across SA
The South African Weather Service has issued a warning that a severe storm with large amounts of hail was moving through the City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.
Residents have taken to social media to share pictures of hail in their areas.
#hailstorm in #Boksburg, #Johannesburg right now. How is it looking your side? pic.twitter.com/GG7YWO2Pi0— The Joe Mars Podcast (@joemarsofficial) February 26, 2021
⚠️ALERT: HEAVY DELAYS on N12 in BENONI due to BIG HAILSTORM | 📸SANRAL pic.twitter.com/Fii5soIJL7— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 26, 2021
@SAWeatherServic @tWeatherSA @StormReportSa New Redruth, Alberton Never seen it like this before pic.twitter.com/Jk7QsVtb4P— Janine Broodryk (@broodrykjanine) February 26, 2021
February 26, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48354992_rain-drops-falling-from-a-black-umbrella-concept-for-bad-weather-winter-or-protection.html
More from Local
He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance
He said no one was above the law, including former President Jacob Zuma, who has defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing to appear before the Zondo commission.Read More
Relief funds are not for running ECDs - Minister Lindiwe Zulu
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives an update on the relief funds for early childhood development centres.Read More
I didn't have failure, I had setbacks - Mbhazima Shilowa
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa talks about failure and the setback he has faced. #UpsideOfFailure.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa in a Q&A session with Sanef
The engagement is part of the president’s ongoing dialogue with different sectors of society.Read More
'Is racism okay if you are a seasoned journalist and under pressure?'
Not In My Name secretary-general Themba Masango says eNCA and reporter Lindsay Dentlinger must account for 'this violent act'.Read More
Let's await outcome of Digital Vibes forensic audit - Health Department DG
Dept of Health Director-General Dr Sandile Buthelezi says they are cooperating with the SIU in investigating tender irregularities.Read More
144 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,676 infections have been recorded
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 52, 647 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner
'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.Read More
4 years & R86m later, Tembisa residents beg govt to open unfinished school
Nearly five years later and more than R86 million spent, the school in Tembisa remains unfinished.Read More
France working on sharing vaccines with African countries
French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier explains how they are planning on getting vaccines for African countries.Read More