Weather update: Severe storm and hail reported across SA

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning that a severe storm with large amounts of hail was moving through the City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Residents have taken to social media to share pictures of hail in their areas.

⚠️ALERT: HEAVY DELAYS on N12 in BENONI due to BIG HAILSTORM | 📸SANRAL pic.twitter.com/Fii5soIJL7 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 26, 2021