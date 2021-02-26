WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa in a Q&A session with Sanef
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday engaging in a question-and-answer session with the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF).
The engagement is part of the president’s ongoing dialogue with different sectors of society.
The session gives editors and senior journalists convened by Sanef an opportunity to put questions to the president on matters of national importance. This will include the unpacking of this year’s State of the Nation Address priorities, which entail defeating the coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery, economic reform, and fighting corruption and strengthening the state.
