I didn't have failure, I had setbacks - Mbhazima Shilowa
Former premier of Gauteng Mbhazima Shilowa says he hasn't put his hands into something that failed but there were setbacks.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka on The Upside of Failure, Shilowa talks about how he lost two years of school in 1975 setting him back in his academic life.
I guess failure is when you are not able to follow through on many things you have set for yourself, ideas you had but for me, I don't really look at things from that point of view.Mbhazima Shilowa, Former premier of Gauteng
I don't feel like I have had failures, I think I have had setbacks in life.Mbhazima Shilowa, Former premier of Gauteng
Shilowa says people have to love what they are doing and be able to fight for it.
If you are going to stand up for something, you need to be able to be aware that it comes with consequences.Mbhazima Shilowa, Former premier of Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below...
