Relief funds are not for running ECDs - Minister Lindiwe Zulu





Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu they have received 27,000 applications for the early childhood development (ECD) Employment Stimulus Relief Fund since they launched in February.

The aim of the fund is to offer relief to all types of ECD services including ECD centres and non-centre based ECD programmes.

Speaking to John Perlman, Zulu says they have started to identify where the ECDs are located.

What we are giving is not for the running of the ECDs. This money that is being given is to help those ECD practitioners to pay them something in their hands so they can be able to live. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

We need to put a proper system in place. If we just woke up and said we are going to this one and that one without a proper system, we were going to create a problem for ourselves. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

Those who are registered will be paid first. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

Listen to the full interview below...