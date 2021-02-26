Relief funds are not for running ECDs - Minister Lindiwe Zulu
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu they have received 27,000 applications for the early childhood development (ECD) Employment Stimulus Relief Fund since they launched in February.
The aim of the fund is to offer relief to all types of ECD services including ECD centres and non-centre based ECD programmes.
Speaking to John Perlman, Zulu says they have started to identify where the ECDs are located.
What we are giving is not for the running of the ECDs. This money that is being given is to help those ECD practitioners to pay them something in their hands so they can be able to live.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development
We need to put a proper system in place. If we just woke up and said we are going to this one and that one without a proper system, we were going to create a problem for ourselves.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development
Those who are registered will be paid first.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance
He said no one was above the law, including former President Jacob Zuma, who has defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing to appear before the Zondo commission.Read More
I didn't have failure, I had setbacks - Mbhazima Shilowa
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa talks about failure and the setback he has faced. #UpsideOfFailure.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa in a Q&A session with Sanef
The engagement is part of the president’s ongoing dialogue with different sectors of society.Read More
Weather update: Severe storm and hail reported across SA
The South African Weather Services has issued a severe warning for severe thunderstorms in most parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga.Read More
'Is racism okay if you are a seasoned journalist and under pressure?'
Not In My Name secretary-general Themba Masango says eNCA and reporter Lindsay Dentlinger must account for 'this violent act'.Read More
Let's await outcome of Digital Vibes forensic audit - Health Department DG
Dept of Health Director-General Dr Sandile Buthelezi says they are cooperating with the SIU in investigating tender irregularities.Read More
144 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,676 infections have been recorded
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 52, 647 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner
'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.Read More
4 years & R86m later, Tembisa residents beg govt to open unfinished school
Nearly five years later and more than R86 million spent, the school in Tembisa remains unfinished.Read More
France working on sharing vaccines with African countries
French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier explains how they are planning on getting vaccines for African countries.Read More