He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said an attack on the judiciary was an attack on the Constitution.
He said no one was above the law, including former President Jacob Zuma, who has defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing to appear before the Zondo commission.
Ramaphosa made the remarks during his engagement with the South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) on Friday where he responded to questions ranging from the economy to the COVID-19 lockdown.
The president said his predecessor Zuma’s defiance of the Constitutional Court was something the African National Congress would be discussing with him soon.
He said attacks on the judiciary by those associated with Zuma should be seen as attacks on the Constitution.
“Your attack on judges is an attack on the Constitution. Judges have taken an oath on to be faithful, not only to the Constitution but to our country and they are an independent arm of the state.”
Ramaphosa said accusations against judges must be substantiated.
“And I will continue to argue that if there is any accusation that has been made against the judiciary, it must be substantiated.”
When the ANC’s top leadership meets Zuma, Ramaphosa said the message would be simple: abide by the law.
