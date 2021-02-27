Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Today at 08:10
INTERVIEW: Is canceling racists effective in fighting racism?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Marthinus Conradie - Critical Race Theorist
Today at 08:50
We are dying here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Siphokazi Jonas
Rachel Kolisi
Today at 09:10
PROFILE: IRSHAAD ALLY
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Irshaad Aly
Today at 09:50
MUSIC: LANGA MAVUSO
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Langa Mavuso - Musician
No Items to show
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Rand Water to cut water for 30-hours for Joburg residents

27 February 2021 6:58 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Water cuts
Rand Water
joburg water cuts
water shutdown

Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says this is a planned shutdown, water tankers will be roaming the streets.

Some Johannesburg residents will be without water for 30-hours starting from 1 pm today.

Rand Water says this is due to a planned shutdown which will allow them to replace a 800mm valve and bypass valve.

Speaking to John Perlman, City of Johannesburg waters communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says water tankers will be available for residents.

This is routine maintenance, if it was something broken it would have been an emergency shutdown. We are expecting that it would not take longer than the 30 hours allocated.

Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer - Joburg Water

We have placed water tankers in our critical areas where we think they might need water more than others. Not all of the areas listed will be affected and not have water. Will also have roaming tankers on standby.

Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer - Joburg Water

The following areas will be affected:

Coronationville, Westbury, Claremont, Triomf, Westdene, Newlands, Gremont, Alberts Kroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Rossmore, Hursthill, Westbury, Montclare, Melville, Emmarentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Vredesdorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Berario, Fairlands, Northcliff 4, 10, 16, 17 & 22, Maridale, Sophiatown, Newclare, Constantia Kloof, Florida Noord and Janhofmeyer.

Listen to the full interview below...




