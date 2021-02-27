Rand Water to cut water for 30-hours for Joburg residents
Some Johannesburg residents will be without water for 30-hours starting from 1 pm today.
Rand Water says this is due to a planned shutdown which will allow them to replace a 800mm valve and bypass valve.
Speaking to John Perlman, City of Johannesburg waters communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says water tankers will be available for residents.
This is routine maintenance, if it was something broken it would have been an emergency shutdown. We are expecting that it would not take longer than the 30 hours allocated.Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer - Joburg Water
We have placed water tankers in our critical areas where we think they might need water more than others. Not all of the areas listed will be affected and not have water. Will also have roaming tankers on standby.Eleanor Mavimbela, Communications Officer - Joburg Water
The following areas will be affected:
Coronationville, Westbury, Claremont, Triomf, Westdene, Newlands, Gremont, Alberts Kroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Rossmore, Hursthill, Westbury, Montclare, Melville, Emmarentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Vredesdorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Berario, Fairlands, Northcliff 4, 10, 16, 17 & 22, Maridale, Sophiatown, Newclare, Constantia Kloof, Florida Noord and Janhofmeyer.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42136725_open-outdoor-faucet-wasted-water-.html
