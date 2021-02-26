We got complaints that manual system was not working because of corruption - MEC
Owners of independent driving schools in Alexandra marched to Sandton licensing department in Marlboro on Thursday morning, angry over the online booking system, claiming that it did not work and did not assist private driving schools and their customers.
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo and driving school owner Raajih give their take on the matter.
We took a decision considering other factors plus Covid-19 to go fully online. We understand that going online with all our services will definitely cause major disruptions in businesses in the sense that we were working manually and now we are using automated systems.Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng
ALSO READ: 'Online booking system always crashing,' says Marlboro driving schools group
The reason we introduced the online system is that there were complaints from the very same people, some of them, that the manual system was not working for them because there were alleged acts or alleged acts of corruption and collusion between those who are connected and those driving schools that could not make it into our centres.Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng
Covid-19 is very dangerous because you can overcrowd those facilities. With the numbers coming in we could expose our officials and clients to Covid-19. Everybody must appreciate that Covid-19 has imposed things on us that we were not ready for.Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng
We have never denied that the system is not geared to deal with that pressure that came from the lockdown.Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng
We are working with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and Gautrain. With these initiatives ... Gautrain stations will have mobile facilities to relieve the current facilities.
I am finalising an application appointing RTMC to take over from us about new facilities five, one per region, which are going to be massive centres for drive licence renewals.Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng
The problem is that the MEC and his department have taken 70% of the staff and moved them to drive licence renewals. That is why most of the people are phoning in and saying they have no problem with renewals. I have to provide a one-stop service for muy clients, and I can't do it with our hands tied like this.Raajih, Driving school owner
The provincial facilities are working well. I need three months and we would have solved this problem.Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng
Listen below for the full interview...
