South Africa records 1,654 new Covid-19 cases





One hundred and seventeen people have died from COVID-19 complications bringing the number of fatalities to 49, 784 since the start of the pandemic last year.

South Africa has recorded 1,654 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 510, 778.

The country's recovery rate remains steady at 94% with 1, 510, 778 people having recuperated.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 63, 648 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

