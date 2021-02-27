South Africa records 1,654 new Covid-19 cases
One hundred and seventeen people have died from COVID-19 complications bringing the number of fatalities to 49, 784 since the start of the pandemic last year.
South Africa has recorded 1,654 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 510, 778.
The country's recovery rate remains steady at 94% with 1, 510, 778 people having recuperated.
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 63, 648 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 510 778 the total number of deaths is 49 784, the total number of recoveries is 1 426 417 and the total number of vaccines administered is 63 648. pic.twitter.com/sPBh9K20rC— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 26, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 26 February.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 26, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/0N5VbOAz8L
