[LISTEN] No one is immune from developing epilepsy - Dr Fundile Nyati





International Epilepsy Day is observed on 8 February each year with the aim to raise awareness and to advocate for appropriate legislation that will guarantee the human rights of people with epilepsy.

Many people in South Africans suffer from epilepsy or are affected by epilepsy as a result of being family members of people who suffer from epilepsy.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says epilepsy has a lot of stigmas attached to it.

Sometimes there are situations where the level of awareness about the different types of epilepsy are actually quite low. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder in which the brain activity becomes abnormal which leads to fits or sometimes unusual behaviour and sometimes loss of awareness. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Nyati says everybody can develop epilepsy.

There is no one who can say they are immune to epilepsy but one seizure or fit that a person has does not define you as having epilepsy. However, if you have two unprovoked seizes then we say that is epilepsy. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

