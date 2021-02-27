Mohale Mashigo teams up with Marvel for Black History Month
Award-winning author Mohale Mashigo has teamed up with Marvel on their Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 comic.
Legacy #1 is in celebration of black heroes in the Marvel universe for Black History Month which is celebrated from 1 February to 1 March.
Mashigo is one of seven creators who penned one of the action-packed stories of Marvel’s most promising young heroes - Ironheart, Ms Marvel and Shuri.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Mashigo says she was super excited when they contacted her to work on the project.
With superheroes, it was my younger brother who introduced me to Marvel, DC and the world of superheroes.Mohale Mashigo, Best-selling and award-winning author
The process is very different because I sort of take my time when I write novels or short stories and its very much a lonely process. I don't have anyone to kind of say this is the idea, what do you think of it right up until editing.Mohale Mashigo, Best-selling and award-winning author
With Marvel, it's very interesting because with this project they basically said which character would you like to work with which is something that doesn't happen often.Mohale Mashigo, Best-selling and award-winning author
OMG OMG seeing my name in a Marvel (comic) trailer 😭😭😭. TODAY IS THE DAY ❤❤ https://t.co/Wk1fhryIfw— Mohale Mashigo (@BlckPorcelain) February 24, 2021
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Teacher teaching her kindergarten class daily affirmations goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Family fulfil dad's final wishes by throwing his ashes into pub drain
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman tracks down hot guy using his backpack but people think its creepy
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman removes her g-string, uses it as mask leaves everyone confused
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Jerusalema Challenge: Is this just a dance or an advert? If the latter, you PAY
Entertainment lawyer Dumisani Motsamai says payment for synchronisation is pretty normal within the laws governing copyright.Read More
[WATCH] What do you call last slice of bread? TikTokers give hilarious answers
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman jumping into frozen pool to save dog goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck
CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February.Read More
[WATCH] Dad saving toddler from slipping at bowling alley goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] A leaf blower can finally be used for something
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More