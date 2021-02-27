Mohale Mashigo teams up with Marvel for Black History Month





Award-winning author Mohale Mashigo has teamed up with Marvel on their Marvel Voices: Legacy #1 comic.

Legacy #1 is in celebration of black heroes in the Marvel universe for Black History Month which is celebrated from 1 February to 1 March.

Mashigo is one of seven creators who penned one of the action-packed stories of Marvel’s most promising young heroes - Ironheart, Ms Marvel and Shuri.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Mashigo says she was super excited when they contacted her to work on the project.

With superheroes, it was my younger brother who introduced me to Marvel, DC and the world of superheroes. Mohale Mashigo, Best-selling and award-winning author

The process is very different because I sort of take my time when I write novels or short stories and its very much a lonely process. I don't have anyone to kind of say this is the idea, what do you think of it right up until editing. Mohale Mashigo, Best-selling and award-winning author

With Marvel, it's very interesting because with this project they basically said which character would you like to work with which is something that doesn't happen often. Mohale Mashigo, Best-selling and award-winning author

OMG OMG seeing my name in a Marvel (comic) trailer 😭😭😭. TODAY IS THE DAY ❤❤ https://t.co/Wk1fhryIfw — Mohale Mashigo (@BlckPorcelain) February 24, 2021

