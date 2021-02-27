Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702
The contestants of the final round of the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 proved that Gauteng does not fall short of bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wit.
Watch the 702 Brain contestants battle it out.
To find out how the winner of the final 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 felt about his win, watch the video below...
