702 Music with Nonn Botha
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

27 February 2021 2:04 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Dis-Chem Brain of 702

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale.

The contestants of the final round of the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 proved that Gauteng does not fall short of bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wit.

Watch the 702 Brain contestants battle it out.

To find out how the winner of the final 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 felt about his win, watch the video below...




27 February 2021 2:04 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Dis-Chem Brain of 702

