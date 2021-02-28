157 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,447 infections have been recorded





One hundred and fifty-seven people have died from COVID-19 complications bringing the number of fatalities to 49, 941 since the start of the pandemic last year.

South Africa has recorded 1,447 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 512, 225.

The country's recovery rate remains steady at 94% with 1, 429, 047 people having recuperated.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 67, 303 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

