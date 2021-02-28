157 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,447 infections have been recorded
One hundred and fifty-seven people have died from COVID-19 complications bringing the number of fatalities to 49, 941 since the start of the pandemic last year.
South Africa has recorded 1,447 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 512, 225.
The country's recovery rate remains steady at 94% with 1, 429, 047 people having recuperated.
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 67, 303 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 512 225 the total number of deaths is 49 941, the total number of recoveries is 1 429 047 and the total number of vaccines administered is 67 303. pic.twitter.com/r5CUMceI7I— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 27, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 27 February.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 27, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/yKtrZHn9In
