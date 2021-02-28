NPOwer programme is really important as it helps the helper - SADAG
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) and Tshikululu Social Investment have launched NPOwer, a first-of-its-kind mental health support programme and 24-hour toll-free helpline for non-profit organisations.
NPOwer provides psychological first aid to leaders, staff and volunteers of NPOs, many of whom are experiencing strain and burnout caused by the COVID-19.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to SADAG Operations Director Cassey Chambers about the programme.
We are speaking to some NGOs to find out what skills they need and we are really focusing on their mental health skills. We are equipping them with how to deal with stress, how to manage burnout, trauma debriefing and compassionate counselling.Cassey Chambers, Operation director - SADAG
The NPOwer programme is really important as it helps the helper. When they are calling in they are feeling overwhelmed, stressed and anxious. They present with all the symptoms of depression, stress, anxiety and burnout.Cassey Chambers, Operation director - SADAG
For more information about the NPOwer mental health support line for NGOs and NPO’s click here and the toll-free number is 0800 515 515.
