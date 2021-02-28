How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship
Do you feel like your partner prioritises their phone than paying attention to you?
With the emergence of smartphones and social media, there has been an increase of stress in romantic and familial relationships alike.
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane looks at the effects of cellphone addiction on a relationship.
There are two elements that speak to addiction and one of them is dependence. At some levels it is not about the phone or gadget, it is about what is on that phone because when it is off it is of no value.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
There is dependence then there is withdrawal in terms of adverse effects of the absence of. So there is that separation anxiety.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Jiyane says one of the key indicators of cellphone addiction is the willingness to compromise key occupational responsibilities for the phone.
You are saying what is going on in this phone is far more important than you as a person, our relationship and what is going on in this phone takes priority.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33640266_woman-using-her-mobile-phone-city-skyline-night-light-background.html
More from Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
South Africa is currently on adjusted level 3 lockdown restrictions.Read More
DA calls for those behind Mayibuye Primary School opening delay held accountable
In 2015, the Gauteng government promised to build a new school that would accommodate 1,200 pupils who were currently learning in a makeshift school that is reaching a dilapidated state.Read More
Another fuel price hike on the horizon - AA
According to the AA's estimates petrol is expected to increase by 66 cents per litre, diesel will go up by 57 cents per litre, and there will be a 49 cents per litre rise in the price of paraffin.Read More
NPOwer programme is really important as it helps the helper - SADAG
South African Depression and Anxiety Group Operations Director Cassey Chambers explains the programme they have for NPOs.Read More
157 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,447 infections have been recorded
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 67, 303 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Health dept ‘ahead of target’ in vaccine rollout for healthcare workers
The health department released a statement shortly after the arrival of the second batch of the J&J vaccine, saying it was ahead of its vaccination targets with more than 63,000 frontline healthcare workers receiving their jab in the past 10 days.Read More
[LISTEN] No one is immune from developing epilepsy - Dr Fundile Nyati
Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says Epilepsy has a lot of stigmas attached to it and little awareness.Read More
Rand Water to cut water for 30-hours for Joburg residents
Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says this is a planned shutdown, water tankers will be roaming the streets.Read More
South Africa records 1,654 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 63, 648 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
We got complaints that manual system was not working because of corruption - MEC
Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo asks for three months to deal with licensing problems, corruption and collusion.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival
CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.Read More
Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702
ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale.Read More
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion
Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.Read More
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family.Read More
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets
The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.Read More
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech
Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins.Read More
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax?
It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week.Read More
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck
CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February.Read More
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)
Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".Read More
No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme
Qiniso van Damme talks about her journey on The Bachelorette SA and what kind of a partner she is looking for.Read More