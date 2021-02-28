How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship





Do you feel like your partner prioritises their phone than paying attention to you?

With the emergence of smartphones and social media, there has been an increase of stress in romantic and familial relationships alike.

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane looks at the effects of cellphone addiction on a relationship.

There are two elements that speak to addiction and one of them is dependence. At some levels it is not about the phone or gadget, it is about what is on that phone because when it is off it is of no value. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

There is dependence then there is withdrawal in terms of adverse effects of the absence of. So there is that separation anxiety. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Jiyane says one of the key indicators of cellphone addiction is the willingness to compromise key occupational responsibilities for the phone.

You are saying what is going on in this phone is far more important than you as a person, our relationship and what is going on in this phone takes priority. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

