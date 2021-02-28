



JOHANNESBURG – Motorists will have to dig deeper in their pockets from Wednesday as the price of petrol is expected to increase by 66 cents per litre.

Diesel will go up by 57 cents per litre and there will be a 49 cents per litre rise in the price of paraffin.

The Automobile Association (AA) said the latest price hike was due to the increased economic activity because of the global rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, firming demand for oil and subsequently higher prices.

The association's Layton Beard said, “We can also not forget that South African fuel prices will already be on the back foot going into April because of the addition of 26 cents per litre to the general fuel and Road Accident Fund levies, placing further strain on already battered South African consumers.”

He added that although the rand had performed well against the dollar, it was not enough to ease the climb in oil prices.

The association has also noted that we are on an eight-week streak of price hikes with no sign yet of a ceiling.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Another fuel price hike on the horizon - AA