DA calls for those behind Mayibuye Primary School opening delay held accountable
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng wants those responsible for delaying the opening of the multi-million-rand Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa to be held accountable.
In 2015, the Gauteng government promised to build a new school that would accommodate 1,200 pupils who were currently learning in a makeshift school that is reaching a dilapidated state.
Construction began in 2017, but to date, the school was yet to be opened, with the department of infrastructure saying there were a number of stumbling blocks – including structural changes, which would require more money. So far more than R86 million had been spent.
Questions had been raised about the primary school after government announced that the school would be handed over to the community of Mayibuye in January 2019, but this has not happened, five years after the construction began.
The latest explanation regarding the delay was that the education department had now requested structural changes that would cost government more than R30 million to complete the school.
The DA's shadow minister of infrastructure Alan Fuchs said the delay was a result of poor planning and lack of political will.
“Numerous additional delays were brought about by poor planning, lack of adherence to building control regulations. Poor project management and negligence.”
Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission in Gauteng has planned an urgent meeting with those involved in an effort to speed up the process so that the school could open its doors for learning and teaching.
