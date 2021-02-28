President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight





President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm tonight on the latest regarding the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The country is currently under adjusted lockdown level 3 restrictions.

The president is expected to announce how the lockdown will be adjusted going into the month of March, as schools and businesses are in full swing for the year already.

President to address the nation on developments in Covid-19 response https://t.co/uCINm5f09l — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 28, 2021