Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Radio
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight South Africa is currently on adjusted level 3 lockdown restrictions. 28 February 2021 3:58 PM
DA calls for those behind Mayibuye Primary School opening delay held accountable In 2015, the Gauteng government promised to build a new school that would accommodate 1,200 pupils who were currently learning in... 28 February 2021 1:18 PM
How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved. 28 February 2021 11:17 AM
He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance He said no one was above the law, including former President Jacob Zuma, who has defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing t... 26 February 2021 5:15 PM
NPA still studying judgment that found Bongani Bongo not guilty of corruption National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila weighs in on the Western Cape High Court ruling. 26 February 2021 12:59 PM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore. 25 February 2021 7:27 PM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale. 27 February 2021 2:04 PM
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family. 25 February 2021 12:08 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Mohale Mashigo teams up with Marvel for Black History Month Award-winning author Mohale Mashigo says she was excited when she got the call to work on 'Marvel's Voices: Legacy' #1. 27 February 2021 11:15 AM
[WATCH] Teacher teaching her kindergarten class daily affirmations goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 February 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Family fulfil dad's final wishes by throwing his ashes into pub drain Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 February 2021 8:14 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

28 February 2021 3:58 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Ramaphosa
president ramaphosa
Family Meeting
adjusted level 3

South Africa is currently on adjusted level 3 lockdown restrictions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm tonight on the latest regarding the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The country is currently under adjusted lockdown level 3 restrictions.

The president is expected to announce how the lockdown will be adjusted going into the month of March, as schools and businesses are in full swing for the year already.




DA calls for those behind Mayibuye Primary School opening delay held accountable

28 February 2021 1:18 PM

In 2015, the Gauteng government promised to build a new school that would accommodate 1,200 pupils who were currently learning in a makeshift school that is reaching a dilapidated state.

How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship

28 February 2021 11:17 AM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved.

Another fuel price hike on the horizon - AA

28 February 2021 10:25 AM

According to the AA's estimates petrol is expected to increase by 66 cents per litre, diesel will go up by 57 cents per litre, and there will be a 49 cents per litre rise in the price of paraffin.

NPOwer programme is really important as it helps the helper - SADAG

28 February 2021 8:10 AM

South African Depression and Anxiety Group Operations Director Cassey Chambers explains the programme they have for NPOs.

157 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,447 infections have been recorded

28 February 2021 7:06 AM

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 67, 303 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Health dept ‘ahead of target’ in vaccine rollout for healthcare workers

27 February 2021 11:38 AM

The health department released a statement shortly after the arrival of the second batch of the J&J vaccine, saying it was ahead of its vaccination targets with more than 63,000 frontline healthcare workers receiving their jab in the past 10 days.

[LISTEN] No one is immune from developing epilepsy - Dr Fundile Nyati

27 February 2021 9:11 AM

Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says Epilepsy has a lot of stigmas attached to it and little awareness.

Rand Water to cut water for 30-hours for Joburg residents

27 February 2021 6:58 AM

Joburg Water communications officer Eleanor Mavimbela says this is a planned shutdown, water tankers will be roaming the streets.

South Africa records 1,654 new Covid-19 cases

27 February 2021 6:36 AM

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 63, 648 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

We got complaints that manual system was not working because of corruption - MEC

26 February 2021 7:41 PM

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo asks for three months to deal with licensing problems, corruption and collusion.

Total of 12,950 WC healthcare workers expected to be vaccinated by end of Sunday

28 February 2021 4:55 PM

Germany to tighten COVID-19 controls at French border

28 February 2021 4:11 PM

Police killings cannot continue to be overlooked – Popcru

28 February 2021 2:51 PM

