Latest Local
FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa's national address on COVID-19 developments Missed the president's address on Sunday? Read it here. 28 February 2021 8:36 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 President Ramaphosa is delivering his latest address to the nation on the latest regarding the country's response to COVID-19. 28 February 2021 7:52 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight South Africa is currently on adjusted level 3 lockdown restrictions. 28 February 2021 3:58 PM
View all Local
What the new Level 1 means President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the new alert level will come into effect once the regulations have been gazetted. 28 February 2021 9:20 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 28 February 2021 8:38 PM
He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance He said no one was above the law, including former President Jacob Zuma, who has defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing t... 26 February 2021 5:15 PM
View all Politics
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Business
How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved. 28 February 2021 11:17 AM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale. 27 February 2021 2:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale. 27 February 2021 2:04 PM
Mohale Mashigo teams up with Marvel for Black History Month Award-winning author Mohale Mashigo says she was excited when she got the call to work on 'Marvel's Voices: Legacy' #1. 27 February 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion
What the new Level 1 means

28 February 2021 9:20 PM
by Tlou Legodi
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa speech
Alert Level 1
Covid-19 alert levels

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the new alert level will come into effect once the regulations have been gazetted.



28 February 2021 9:20 PM
by Tlou Legodi
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa speech
Alert Level 1
Covid-19 alert levels

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

28 February 2021 8:38 PM

This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.

He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance

26 February 2021 5:15 PM

He said no one was above the law, including former President Jacob Zuma, who has defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing to appear before the Zondo commission.

NPA still studying judgment that found Bongani Bongo not guilty of corruption

26 February 2021 12:59 PM

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila weighs in on the Western Cape High Court ruling.

'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner

25 February 2021 8:43 PM

'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show.

Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula

25 February 2021 1:30 PM

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is naturally a very jovial person but not as charismatic as Razzmatazz (Fikile).

'Govt wants to destroy alcohol industry and boost illicit market with 8% hike'

25 February 2021 1:23 PM

National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane says the industry is disappointed by tax increase on alcohol.

Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane

25 February 2021 9:01 AM

National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni 2021 budget speech.

No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods

24 February 2021 7:17 PM

'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show.

SIU to investigate tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize's associates

24 February 2021 1:03 PM

Daily Maverick, Scorpio investigative journalist Pieter Louis Myburgh reflects on alleged tender awarded to Digital Vibes.

DATE SET: Zuma and French arms company Thales trial to finally begin on 17 May

23 February 2021 12:54 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma reflects on the upcoming trial of the former president and the arms company.

