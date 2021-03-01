52 people have succumbed to COVID-19 and 1,168 infections recorded
As South Africa enters into lockdown alert level 1, 52 people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 49, 993 since the start of the pandemic.
South Africa has recorded 1,168 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload since the start of the outbreak to 1, 513, 393.
The country's recovery rate has urged out to 94.5% with 1, 430, 259 people having recuperated.
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 70, 527 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 513 393 the total number of deaths is 49 993, the total number of recoveries is 1 430 259 and the total number of vaccines administered is 70 527. pic.twitter.com/EmfYUV5fLE— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 28, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 28 February.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 28, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight!
