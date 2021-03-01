Actors dressing down for Golden Globes has social media talking

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Former Eskom Group CEO, Matshela Koko, is testifying at State Capture Commission. He maintains that he has not lied to the commission and that Suzanne Daniels has in fact misled the commission.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:07
SA on alert level one - what does this mean for the economy?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 12:10
Cyril Ramaphosa calls for depoliticising the country's civil service
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 12:10
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has released a statement lashing out to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo saying it couldn't ask the Constitutional Court to sentence the former president to two years in prison for contempt of court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert
Today at 12:15
The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Mr. Ronald Lamola, and the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza have briefed the media on the Cabinet approved Land Court Bill.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:23
King Dalindyebo vows to shut down WSU, take back the land - university lawyer responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sinawo Makangela - Director at Makangela Mtungani Incorporated (law firm)
Today at 12:23
Two men André Pienaar and Stephanus Johannes Fourie, who were arrested for their alleged role in chaotic protest at Senekal Magistrate's in the Free State are due in court on Monday
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phaladi Shuping, Regional NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Stellenbosch Fire - Agri Weskaap responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Uys van der Westhuizen - rural safety expert and spokesperson at Agri Western Cape
Today at 12:27
Ntuthuko Shoba is expected to apply for bail today at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court. He's charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Kraaifontein SAPS murders - SAPU responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 12:37
SAAPA responds to the country moving to level 1 - SAAPA SA is concerned that, once again, the government has moved too far too quickly.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aadielah Maker Diedericks - strategic advisor to SAAPA SA
Today at 12:40
Tanzanian government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic changes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zitto Kabwe - Party Leader & politician at Alliance for Change & Transparency (Tanzania)
Today at 12:41
South Africa moves to level 1, are we really ready for this?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management
Today at 12:45
Fantasy Leagues
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Scott Canny - Marketing Manager at Sportingbet Sa
Today at 12:45
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Explosive Oprah Interview - Audio.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Love Island SA now termed Love Island Ornaia- meets backlash as little to no representation and diversity on the show.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thinus Ferreira
Today at 12:56
Sport Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN
Today at 13:07
On the couch with extreme adventurer Zirk Botha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Wilson
Today at 13:40
Food - Soil to Fork at Boschendal
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Allistaire Lawrence
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk -Share Block Schemes
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicolene Schoeman-Louw
Today at 14:50
Music with Rudi Simon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rudi Simon
Today at 18:12
Sea Harvest swimming in 17% increase in annual profit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Demand for hygiene and facility services pushes Bidvest's profit up by 3.5% to R4.1billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Madisa - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 18:49
Hemelzicht vineyards - a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roland Peens - Co-founder and CEO of Hemelzicht, and Director at Wine Cellar Fine Wine Merchants
Today at 19:08
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Logistics
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Drennan - Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Successfully Implementing Turnaround Strategies in State-Owned Companies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kaizer Nyatsumba
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Kuli Roberts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kuli Roberts - Radio/Tv Presenter at ...
Latest Local
Unsuccessful applicants have a chance to appeal as soon as possible - NSFAS National Students Financial Aid Scheme CEO Andile Nongogo gives an update on the application process for new students. 1 March 2021 11:52 AM
52 people have succumbed to COVID-19 and 1,168 infections recorded The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 70, 527 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 1 March 2021 6:36 AM
FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa's national address on COVID-19 developments Missed the president's address on Sunday? Read it here. 28 February 2021 8:36 PM
View all Local
What the new Level 1 means President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the new alert level will come into effect once the regulations have been gazetted. 28 February 2021 9:20 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 28 February 2021 8:38 PM
He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance He said no one was above the law, including former President Jacob Zuma, who has defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing t... 26 February 2021 5:15 PM
View all Politics
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
View all Business
How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved. 28 February 2021 11:17 AM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale. 27 February 2021 2:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Superyacht worth millions crashes into dock after computer malfunction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 March 2021 8:37 AM
Actors dressing down for Golden Globes has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 March 2021 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion
1 March 2021 8:37 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Family fulfil dad's final wishes by throwing his ashes into pub drain

Actors dressing down for Golden Globes has social media talking

Social media is talking after different actors at the Golden Globes including Jeff Daniels wore casual clothes during the ceremony.

View the Twitter thread below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


































Ndabeni-Abrahams: I will give new Post Office CEO Mona my full support

1 March 2021 10:53 AM

Several churchgoers arrested after clashing with JMPD officers in Soweto

1 March 2021 10:04 AM

WATCH LIVE: Matshela Koko is back at state capture inquiry

1 March 2021 9:59 AM

