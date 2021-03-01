[WATCH] Superyacht worth millions crashes into dock after computer malfunction

Today at 12:05 Former Eskom Group CEO, Matshela Koko, is testifying at State Capture Commission. He maintains that he has not lied to the commission and that Suzanne Daniels has in fact misled the commission. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:07 SA on alert level one - what does this mean for the economy? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science

Today at 12:10 Cyril Ramaphosa calls for depoliticising the country's civil service The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform

Today at 12:10 The Jacob Zuma Foundation has released a statement lashing out to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo saying it couldn't ask the Constitutional Court to sentence the former president to two years in prison for contempt of court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert

Today at 12:15 The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Mr. Ronald Lamola, and the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza have briefed the media on the Cabinet approved Land Court Bill. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:23 King Dalindyebo vows to shut down WSU, take back the land - university lawyer responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Sinawo Makangela - Director at Makangela Mtungani Incorporated (law firm)

Today at 12:23 Two men André Pienaar and Stephanus Johannes Fourie, who were arrested for their alleged role in chaotic protest at Senekal Magistrate's in the Free State are due in court on Monday The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Phaladi Shuping, Regional NPA Spokesperson

Today at 12:27 Stellenbosch Fire - Agri Weskaap responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Uys van der Westhuizen - rural safety expert and spokesperson at Agri Western Cape

Today at 12:27 Ntuthuko Shoba is expected to apply for bail today at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court. He's charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:37 Kraaifontein SAPS murders - SAPU responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)

Today at 12:37 SAAPA responds to the country moving to level 1 - SAAPA SA is concerned that, once again, the government has moved too far too quickly. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Aadielah Maker Diedericks - strategic advisor to SAAPA SA

Today at 12:40 Tanzanian government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic changes The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Zitto Kabwe - Party Leader & politician at Alliance for Change & Transparency (Tanzania)

Today at 12:41 South Africa moves to level 1, are we really ready for this? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management

Today at 12:45 Fantasy Leagues The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Scott Canny - Marketing Manager at Sportingbet Sa

Today at 12:45 Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Explosive Oprah Interview - Audio. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:52 Love Island SA now termed Love Island Ornaia- meets backlash as little to no representation and diversity on the show. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Thinus Ferreira

Today at 12:56 Sport Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN

Today at 13:07 On the couch with extreme adventurer Zirk Botha Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Today at 13:33 Restaurant News with Eat Out Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Natalie Wilson

Today at 13:40 Food - Soil to Fork at Boschendal Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Allistaire Lawrence

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk -Share Block Schemes Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Nicolene Schoeman-Louw

Today at 14:50 Music with Rudi Simon Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Rudi Simon

Today at 18:12 Sea Harvest swimming in 17% increase in annual profit The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Demand for hygiene and facility services pushes Bidvest's profit up by 3.5% to R4.1billion The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Mpumi Madisa - CEO at Bidvest

Today at 18:49 Hemelzicht vineyards - a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Roland Peens - Co-founder and CEO of Hemelzicht, and Director at Wine Cellar Fine Wine Merchants

Today at 19:08 SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Logistics The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Justin Drennan - Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature - Successfully Implementing Turnaround Strategies in State-Owned Companies The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Kaizer Nyatsumba

