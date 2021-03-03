Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up
According to the United Nations, gender-based violence (GBV) is the most prevalent form of human rights abuse in the world today. Sadly, many South Africans are all too familiar with this. International aid has such an important role to play in combatting the scourge.
GBV – and the efforts being made to address it – is the subject of one of a series of videos currently airing on the Embassy of Japan in South Africa’s YouTube Channel. The series, called Sharing the Sun, explores the long-standing partnership between Japan and South Africa and gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how Japan is supporting organisations and projects in critical areas of need in South Africa.
One of these organisations is UN Women, an international agency established in 2010 as a global champion for women and girls. With the assistance of donors like the government of Japan, which actively grapples with various issues women face, the agency works in partnership with civil society organisations and grassroots groups to make a real and meaningful difference in the struggle against GBV and subsequent HIV vulnerability.
Series host, Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing this monumental issue from the ground up, including the HeForShe community-based initiative, which is led by UN Women partner organisation, The Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference. In 2020, the Japanese government provided funding for UN Women’s Covid-19 mitigation efforts and a portion of that funding was used to enable this initiative to help young women cope with the Covid-19 lockdown and related gender-based violence.
On a broader basis, between 2018 and 2020, HeForShe facilitators engaged over 150 000 men and women in a series of dialogues across seven districts in five provinces. These highly interactive sessions focused on transforming harmful social-cultural norms and, specifically, on mindset and behavioural transformation.
The positive outcomes from this intervention encouraged young women in these communities to organise a movement to address the social context of their own vulnerabilities. This, in turn, leads to the formation of the Young Women For Life Movement (YWfLM) which, after two years, has over 2 000 members. With the help of the Justice and Peace Commission of The South African Catholic Bishops’ Conference, the movement has facilitated an increased share of voice and greater agency, not only for survivors of gender-based violence but for young women living in vulnerable communities such as informal settlements and rural areas.
Moreover, they have put practical measures into place to improve safety and security in these communities, and to provide better access to justice for those in need. They have, for instance, helped to initiate and are currently supporting 120 cases dealing with sexual and gender-based violence, including femicide. As part of this effort, they have provided support for the families of survivors and, on a broader basis, have been active in helping to alleviate food insecurity, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
These young women are proving that, with targeted financial aid and practical support from local organisations, it is possible to transform communities, give a voice to the voiceless, and restore hope in communities that had lost hope. When toxic masculinity and unequal gender norms are addressed, individuals, families and communities exhibit better social and health-seeking behaviours and support women’s empowerment, resulting in improved socio-economic outcomes.
"Sharing the Sun" airs every Thursday on the YouTube Channel of Japan in SA. This 13-part web series provides a platform to showcase these successful economic partnerships along with many other fascinating aspects of the beautiful friendship between the two nations.
Find the Embassy of Japan on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Engen petrol attendants beating up unruly customers goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa
“Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan.Read More
84-year-old retired automotive worker pursues acting career
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] People annoyed after TikTok video of groom ignoring bride goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Love Island SA cast doesn't feel South African,' says television critic
Thinus Ferreira says they have decided to keep the applications open and they are going to look at the casting from now on.Read More
[WATCH] Superyacht worth millions crashes into dock after computer malfunction
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Actors dressing down for Golden Globes has social media talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival
CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.Read More
Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702
ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement
Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.Read More
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa
“Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan.Read More
Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal
Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home!Read More
How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved.Read More
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival
CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online.Read More
Watch the finalist action from Week 4 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702
ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest minds delivered an epic final battle in the Dis-Chem Brain finale.Read More
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion
Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton.Read More
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family.Read More
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets
The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee.Read More
More from World
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa
“Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan.Read More
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank
The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.Read More
The future of renewable energy is bright
The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.Read More
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future
Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.Read More
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on
Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity.Read More
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA
The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa?Read More
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence
The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit.Read More
702 celebrates World Radio Day
World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011.Read More
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics
The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.Read More
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar
Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored.Read More
More from Local
R10-million of taxpayers wasted - Outa accuses e-toll contractors of bribery
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenange explains the allegations against the company and how much was spent.Read More
Hurry and claim your share of R207-million in Phuthuma Nathi dividends
MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Jabavu Heshu gives reasons why people haven't been claiming their dividends.Read More
[LISTEN] 'About 466-million people globally suffer from hearing loss'
Wits University Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology professor Amisha Kanji talks about the prevalence of hearing loss.Read More
CSIR partners with traditional healers who now can produce petroleum jelly
CSIR research group leader: agro-processing Dr Blessed Okole says they partnered with the South African Bureau of Standards.Read More
Two Mamelodi mothers distraught and want answers after boys drown in quarry
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka gives an update on the little boys that drowned in Mamelodi on Saturday.Read More
'Vaccine development takes time, South Africa has the capabilities'
Department of Science and Technology DG of technology innovation Dr Mmobeni Muofhe explains the process of vaccine development.Read More
Parly to launch Eskom-related inquiry against CEO De Ruyter
The investigation stems from a complaint lodged with Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) by suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano.Read More
Large parts of JHB north without power due to technical fault
Eskom said it had dispatched technicians to fix the fault but it was not able to give an estimated time of restoration yet.Read More
Those who get 501Y.V2 variant protected from other variants - SA scientists
A genomics team, led by the Kwazulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP), detected the 501Y.V2 variant last year.Read More
Molefe: Ramaphosa's war room wasn't resolving load shedding
Brian Molefe said the level of detail that the war room wanted was suspicious, so he snubbed it.Read More