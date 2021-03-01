Unsuccessful applicants have a chance to appeal as soon as possible - NSFAS





National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it has received over 800,000 new applications for funding for the 2021 academic year.

NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo tells Clement Manyathela that they are ready to administer funds to those they have approved.

The statuses of the students when they check on the portal have not moved because we have not moved them to the next level. The portal has never been down for along time, if it is down, it would be for a few hours. Andile Nongogo, CEO - NSFAS

It is only the new applicants who were deemed not to be successful who were informed to allow them to appeal as soon as possible. Andile Nongogo, CEO - NSFAS

Higher Education department deputy director-general Dr Thandi Lewin says most institutions will commence their academic year between March and April.

She adds that legacy qualifications Bachelor of Education and Bachelor of Nursing degrees will be funded by NSFAS.

What happened is that from the end of 2019, there would be no new entries to what is knows as legacy qualifications. Universities are not admitting students to those qualifications. Dr Thandi Lewin, Deputy Director-General - Department of Higher Education

Listen to the full interviews below...