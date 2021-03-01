'Love Island SA cast doesn't feel South African,' says television critic





Love Island SA aired its first episode last night and you ever watched any of the Love Islands it is the brainless entertainment that you can watch.

Finally, a South African one has come and has really come under fire for launching with a predominantly white cast despite the black people making up the majority of the country. This has even gone international. A lot of British articles have been read about this.

Television critic Thinus Ferreira offers some analysis.

It is gonna end in April and there is gonna be a new episode every day so we would like to see if there is an improvement Thinus Ferreira, Television critic

There are two big issues, the casting. It doesn't feel South African if you look at it. The editing, the sound, the camera quality and the cinematography looked very low-budget and very low market. Thinus Ferreira, Television critic

After the backlash of today, I can guarantee that they're changing the lineup ... interestingly they have decided to keep the applications open. I am sure they are going to look at the casting from now on. Thinus Ferreira, Television critic

