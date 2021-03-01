Study finds 40% of e-cigarettes shops located near universities and colleges





Public Health Researchers are arguing that there is a need to speedily pass the Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill into law on e-cigarettes.

The studies were conducted by the Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, the University of Pretoria and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

Azania Mosaka talks to SAMRC scientist of the alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit Dr Catherine Egbe about the study.

In the beginning, when e-cigarettes where being introduced into the country, the Department of Health wanted to regulate them as medicines and the industry pushed back. What we are hearing from the e-cigarettes lobby group is that this product is smoking sensation tools. Dr Catherine Egbe, Scientist of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC

We have seen from studies from other countries that some young people use e-cigarettes is the gateway to smoking combustible tobacco products. Dr Catherine Egbe, Scientist of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC

Dr Egbe explains the results they got when they were mapping the distribution of vape shops.

It was worrying to see in our study when we were looking at the distribution of vape shops in South Africa that they are targetted at young people. Dr Catherine Egbe, Scientist of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC

We found that of the 240 vape shops that were identified, about 40% of them were within a 10 km radius of a university or a college campus and that is very serious. Around 65.3% are within a 20km radius of a university or college campus Dr Catherine Egbe, Scientist of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC

