Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Police spying on journalists
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Warren Hewitt - Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
Today at 10:05
ANC Top 6 gives update on Zuma meeting
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Mondli Gungubele - Chair at Public Investment Corporation
Today at 10:08
SANCOBB Calls for volunteers & we discuss how the lockdown has impacted the work they do
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Katta Ludynia
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:35
The politics of love and desirability
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Paballo Chauke
Today at 10:45
SABC wants all South African households to pay a R265 'TV tax' – even if you don't watch TV
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 11:05
"Gangster"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
World of Work:
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Arlene Leggat - Director at South African Payroll Association
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Meal Portion Control
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Matome Diala
Today at 12:07
ANC Top 6 Zooms with Zuma
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 12:52
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Study finds 40% of e-cigarettes shops located near universities and colleges

1 March 2021 4:04 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Vaping
SAMRC
regulating vaping products
e-ciga
e-cigarettes
South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

SAMRC scientist of the alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit Dr Catherine Egbe gives details of their research.

Public Health Researchers are arguing that there is a need to speedily pass the Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill into law on e-cigarettes.

The studies were conducted by the Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, the University of Pretoria and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

Azania Mosaka talks to SAMRC scientist of the alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit Dr Catherine Egbe about the study.

In the beginning, when e-cigarettes where being introduced into the country, the Department of Health wanted to regulate them as medicines and the industry pushed back. What we are hearing from the e-cigarettes lobby group is that this product is smoking sensation tools.

Dr Catherine Egbe, Scientist of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC

We have seen from studies from other countries that some young people use e-cigarettes is the gateway to smoking combustible tobacco products.

Dr Catherine Egbe, Scientist of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC

Dr Egbe explains the results they got when they were mapping the distribution of vape shops.

It was worrying to see in our study when we were looking at the distribution of vape shops in South Africa that they are targetted at young people.

Dr Catherine Egbe, Scientist of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC

We found that of the 240 vape shops that were identified, about 40% of them were within a 10 km radius of a university or a college campus and that is very serious. Around 65.3% are within a 20km radius of a university or college campus

Dr Catherine Egbe, Scientist of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC

Listen to the full interview below...




