ConCourt to hear state capture contempt application against Zuma on 25 March
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court said that it would hear the contempt application by the state capture commission in relation to former President Jacob Zuma on 25 March.
READ: Zondo can’t ask for 2-year sentence against Zuma – JZ Foundation
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked the highest court in the land for an urgent order to declare Zuma in contempt of court and sentence him to two years in prison.
The former president failed to show up at the commission last month despite summonses and an order from the apex court to do so.
READ MORE: He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance
The Constitutional Court said that the respondents being Zuma, the police minister and the police commissioner should file answering affidavits next week Monday.
This article first appeared on EWN : ConCourt to hear state capture contempt application against Zuma on 25 March
