Sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Mkhwebane, panel finds
CAPE TOWN - There’s sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
That’s a finding of an independent panel appointed by Parliament.
It was tasked with looking into whether Mkhwebane should face a full probe.
The independent panel headed by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde recommended that a committee of the National Assembly investigates or launches an inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
The move is allowed for in the Constitution.
National Assembly rules stipulate that the Speaker must now bring the panel’s recommendations before the House for a decision.
Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo: "In its findings, the panel concluded that there is substantial information that constitutes prima facie evidence of incompetence and examples of this included the prima facie evidence demonstrating the Public Protector's overreach and the exceeding of the bounds of her powers in terms of the Constitution and the Public Protector Act as well as repeated errors of the same kind, such as incorrect interpretation of the law."
Prima facie means that there is enough evidence that calls for a rebuttal from the accused. If there is no rebuttal before the court under oath, the evidence becomes conclusive on which the court may convict the accused.
The panel has also found the Public Protector’s failure to reveal meetings with former President Jacob Zuma and the State Security Agency constituted misconduct.
It said that Mkhwebane displayed non-compliance in a number of her investigations, including those into the Reserve Bank and the Vrede Dairy Project.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Mkhwebane, panel finds
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Politics
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction
Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom.Read More
National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC
The African National Congress says in a statement that its national officials had very constructive discussions with the former president.Read More
Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus
Fikile Mbalula’s statement against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, who has called the Transport minister a political prostitute.Read More
Will the long-awaited meeting between Zuma, ANC Top 6 happen virtually today?
Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says Zuma was a no show at Luthuli House, but the meeting might be over virtual platforms.Read More
Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages
Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure retrenchments were avoided.Read More
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple
Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge.Read More
Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo
The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport says the province has made a compelling argument to government to scrap the tolls.Read More
IFP sides with ANC as motion of no confidence against Premier Makhura fails
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the DA counted scandals including those predating his tenure.Read More
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom
Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa.Read More
I hope my testimony on Ramaphosa is not swept under carpet - Molefe tells Zondo
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
More from Local
Peter Matlare was a gentleman, a strong businessman - Dan Moyane
Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane shares his fondest moment of working with Matlare at Primedia.Read More
Asking DStv to collect proposed SABC levy is reasonable - William Bird
Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says the public broadcaster needs to be sustained and government doesn't have money.Read More
Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus
Fikile Mbalula’s statement against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, who has called the Transport minister a political prostitute.Read More
University registration for first-time students extended by two weeks - Nzimande
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said that due to the delays in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) confirming the funding eligibility for first-time students, the registration period will be extended for them by two weeks.Read More
International Women's Day ... What can be done to make things better?
Researcher Lisa Vetten says we need to understand the weaknesses in government and what needs to shift to make things work better.Read More
Students on waiting list will receive communication by Wednesday - UJ
University of Johannesburg registrar Kinta Burger says they received 240,000 applications and have space for 11,000 students.Read More
Thando Thabethe to take over the afternoon drive show on 947
Thabethe is the new host of "947 Drive with Thando", weekdays from 3pm to 7pm and Alex Caige will co-host.Read More
SA sees 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 862 new cases recorded
The Health Department says these fatalities in the last 24 hours have brought the death toll to 50,678.Read More
Absa deputy CEO Peter Matlare succumbs to COVID-19 complications
It is understood that he passed away earlier on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications.Read More
Joburg Water gives reasons why some areas don’t have water
Places which were affected include Auckland Park, Coronationville, Clairmont, and Sophiatown.Read More