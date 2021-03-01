Public sector trade unions demand CPI plus 4% as final wage demand submitted





JOHANNESBURG - Public sector trade unions have submitted their final wage demand of CPI plus 4% at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC).

The demands include increases in the housing allowance and bursaries for the children of public servants among other conditions of service.

The demands have been submitted to the general secretary of the PSCBC.

This process will be followed by pre-negotiations, where the rules of engagement will be determined by government and union negotiators prior to the actual wage talks getting off the ground.

However, all indications are that the negotiations will be a drawn-out battle between the parties after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced just last week that any increase of the public wage bill would spell disaster for the fiscal framework.

He insisted that government would only agree on a deal based on affordability.

Labour also wants salary levels one to three abolished, which would see a sizeable number of public servants’ salaries increase substantially.

They also want the extension of pay progression beyond top notches of salary levels.

Mboweni said that Treasury was reconsidering pay progressions among other benefits and allowances.

