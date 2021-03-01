Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:08
Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko is back at State Capture
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:12
Sea Harvest swimming in 17% increase in annual profit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Demand for hygiene and facility services pushes Bidvest's profit up by 3.5% to R4.1billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Madisa - CEO at Bidvest
Today at 18:49
Hemelzicht vineyards - a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roland Peens - Co-founder and CEO of Hemelzicht, and Director at Wine Cellar Fine Wine Merchants
Today at 19:08
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Logistics
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Drennan - Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Successfully Implementing Turnaround Strategies in State-Owned Companies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kaizer Nyatsumba
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Kuli Roberts, media personality
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kuli Roberts - Radio/Tv Presenter at ...
The WheelChair Doctor creates wheelchairs that can go up the stairs

1 March 2021 5:04 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Innovation
Wheelchair
Ernest Majenge

Founder of The WheelChair Doctor Ernets Majenge explains why he started the business and his future goals.

Ernest Majenge has come up with innovative wheelchairs to help people living with disabilities move around easily.

The 29-year-old says he is currently working on a model that can be used in rural areas where the is a gravel road.

Speaking to John Perlman, Majenge explains to types of wheelchairs he has already created at his company The WheelChair Doctor.

As I was starting I was trying to solve the accessibility of the wheelchair repair service in our communities and the length of our turn around service.

Ernest Majenge, Founder - The WheelChair Doctor 

I invented a wheelchair that can go up and down the stairs. That one is out already, it has been tested and approved.

Ernest Majenge, Founder - The WheelChair Doctor 

Listen to the full interview below...




1 March 2021 5:04 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Innovation
Wheelchair
Ernest Majenge

