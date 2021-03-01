The WheelChair Doctor creates wheelchairs that can go up the stairs





Ernest Majenge has come up with innovative wheelchairs to help people living with disabilities move around easily.

The 29-year-old says he is currently working on a model that can be used in rural areas where the is a gravel road.

Speaking to John Perlman, Majenge explains to types of wheelchairs he has already created at his company The WheelChair Doctor.

As I was starting I was trying to solve the accessibility of the wheelchair repair service in our communities and the length of our turn around service. Ernest Majenge, Founder - The WheelChair Doctor

I invented a wheelchair that can go up and down the stairs. That one is out already, it has been tested and approved. Ernest Majenge, Founder - The WheelChair Doctor

Listen to the full interview below...