The WheelChair Doctor creates wheelchairs that can go up the stairs
Ernest Majenge has come up with innovative wheelchairs to help people living with disabilities move around easily.
The 29-year-old says he is currently working on a model that can be used in rural areas where the is a gravel road.
Speaking to John Perlman, Majenge explains to types of wheelchairs he has already created at his company The WheelChair Doctor.
As I was starting I was trying to solve the accessibility of the wheelchair repair service in our communities and the length of our turn around service.Ernest Majenge, Founder - The WheelChair Doctor
I invented a wheelchair that can go up and down the stairs. That one is out already, it has been tested and approved.Ernest Majenge, Founder - The WheelChair Doctor
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Ernest Majenge
